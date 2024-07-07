Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shared an adorable video on his birthday, says “Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life.”

Rishab Shetty is a man of many talents who has truly redefined success with his cinematic wonder Kantara in 2022. Always making waves with his brilliant stories on the big screen, he is also a family man who has consistently balanced his work and family life. Rishab is celebrating his birthday today, and to make it more special, his wife Pragathi Shetty encapsulated his journey in a video. From being an actor, director, friend, father, and husband who paved his way through hard work and love, Rishab indeed received an adorable gift from his wife on this special occasion.

Taking to her social media, Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shared the video a d jotted down the caption while wishing him.

“Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life.

I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are.

Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day.

I am grateful to God every day for us being together.

Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world.

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಶಯಗಳು

@rishabshettyofficial❤

Love you❤❤

#HappyBirthdayRishabShetty #HBDrishabShetty”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and along with that the actor is in talks with Bollywood’s director Ashutosh Gowariker.