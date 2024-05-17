Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shares a beautiful throwback picture from their vacation trip and captioned, “Lost in the Right Direction”

Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storyteller, director, and versatile actor of Indian Cinema, who is known to change the dynamics with ‘Kantara’. The multi-faceted personality has always left the global audience in awe of his extraordinary craft.

Besides being one of the most widely recognised name, Rishab Shetty is also known for being a complete family man.The actor – director has priotized his family, wife Pragathi Shetty, kids Ranvit Shetty and Raadya Shetty above everything.

Time and again the example of this has been witnessed. There is no denying in the fact that Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty shares a beautiful relationship. At several occasions they have been seen supporting each other and also expressing love. Today morning on the social media, Pragathi Shetty, took a trip down to the memory lane and shares the series of pictures from their vacation.

Pragathi Shetty jotted down the caption which says, “Lost in the Right Direction ⚓

#Throwback”

The actor along with his family every year celebrates all the festivals and occasions and also is deeply connected to the roots and culture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding ‘Kantara: A Legend’, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.