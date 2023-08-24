ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Salaar: Part 1–Ceasefire has a phenomenal start at the US advance booking, crossing the $ 1 million mark at the box office, 36 days before the release

The upcoming movie "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is off to a great start in the US, with advance ticket sales already exceeding $1 million. This milestone was reached 36 days before the movie's release, indicating a strong demand among audiences for this film.

Author: IWMBuzz
24 Aug,2023 17:51:24
Salaar: Part 1–Ceasefire has a phenomenal start at the US advance booking, crossing the $ 1 million mark at the box office, 36 days before the release 845433

Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas showcases hype and power in the USA by collecting $ 128,980 gross till now with 4,456 premiere advance tickets sale

Ever since its announcement, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been a hot topic among movie fans. The excitement reached new heights with the release of its thrilling teaser, which offered a glimpse into the world of Salaar. The film has become a nationwide phenomenon and is poised to break records both domestically and internationally. It’s already making its mark on the global stage, well before its release.

A new action movie called Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring popular actor Prabhas, is making waves around the world. In the USA, the movie has already collected $128,980 and sold 4,456 premiere advance tickets. Additionally, the movie has sold out in Dallas 36 days before its release, showing the excitement of its audience. With only 36 days left until the release, the anticipation continues to build.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is one of the most highly anticipated movies from Indian cinema this year. This film promises to deliver an exciting and action-packed experience, featuring a collaboration between two major players in the entertainment industry: director Prashanth Neel from KGF and superstar Prabhas from Baahubali. This marks the first time these two powerhouses have worked together, bringing audiences a never-before-seen partnership.

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu will be starring in the upcoming movie Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2023. Additionally, Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a yellow ruffle trail gown with bold shoulders.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Prashanth Neel's Surprise Move - Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September 844635
Prashanth Neel’s Surprise Move – Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roaring aloud! The mega actioner will be released in IMAX format worldwide! 844008
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roaring aloud! The mega actioner will be released in IMAX format worldwide!
Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843584
Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843303
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire! 841916
Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire!
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Starcast asked to restrain from media interaction till the trailer launch to avoid leaking any information 841043
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Starcast asked to restrain from media interaction till the trailer launch to avoid leaking any information
Latest Stories
Jennifer Winget Dances On Beach In Tie Dye Dress, Captures Hearts 845457
Jennifer Winget Dances On Beach In Tie Dye Dress, Tanuj Virwani Comments, ‘Omg I love…’
Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is to now release in Bangladesh on 25th August 845451
Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is to now release in Bangladesh on 25th August
New Girl Anthem Alert: Disha Patani's Directorial Debut Music Video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Is Giving International Vibes 845450
New Girl Anthem Alert: Disha Patani’s Directorial Debut Music Video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Is Giving International Vibes
Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to bring a storm to the box office! It's a well-studded Goosebump-worthy ride 845439
Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to bring a storm to the box office! It’s a well-studded Goosebump-worthy ride
Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir 845438
Sony SAB announces ‘Pashminna’; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj 845434
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj
Read Latest News