Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roaring aloud! The mega actioner will be released in IMAX format worldwide!

The audience anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is constantly gaining momentum. With every day this action entertainer is nearing its release date, and it is becoming even more massive. The thrilling teaser has profoundly given a glimpse of its extravagant world, leaving the audience craving for more. Now, to accelerate a new wave of excitement an exhilarating piece of information has been confirmed that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be released in IMAX format across the globe.

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is surely going to be a never seen before spectacle to enjoy on the big screen. To make it an even more grand and enjoyable experience, the makers will be releasing the film in IMAX format across the world. This news has been officially confirmed by a US distributor and the bookings for the IMAX will open shortly. However, any concrete information regarding the IMAX release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in India has not been confirmed yet and further details on the same are awaited.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is going to treat the audience with some never seen before action visuals and a grand canvas supported by a thrilling background score. Moreover, it also marks the massive collaboration of the director of one of the biggest action franchises KGF, Prashanth Neel, and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.