Salman Khan’s stunning collaboration with Jacob & Co revealed!

Superstar Salman Khan recently posted a picture on his social media account with the founder of Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, to share some exciting news. The actor has teamed up with the luxury watch brand Jacob & Co to launch a stunning new collection. Known for their exquisite and one-of-a-kind designs, Jacob & Co is renowned in the luxury watch industry, and this collaboration is expected to be truly remarkable.

In his post, Salman said, “With my dear friend @jacobarabo shaking hands to announce my new partnership with @jacobandco. Salman Khan – Jacob & Co timepiece coming soon.” Fans are thrilled and can’t wait to see what this unique collection will look like.

Salman Khan is known for his style and charm, and now he’s bringing that to the world of luxury watches, joining the ranks of other big names who have partnered with Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co is renowned for its top-notch craftsmanship and has previously collaborated with other famous individuals and brands in the world of sports, entertainment, and luxury cars. These collaborations demonstrate their dedication to combining stylish design and outstanding quality. The partnership with Salman Khan promises to merge their luxurious watches with Salman’s unique touch, creating a must-have collection.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project is titled ‘Sikandar’, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and scheduled to be released in 2025. This exciting collaboration is sure to bring something new and stylish to the world of luxury watches. Stay tuned for more details about the Salman Khan x Jacob & Co watch collection.