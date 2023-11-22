Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 becomes the all-time biggest Diwali hit. Surpassed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Krissh 3!

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has delivered numerous blockbusters and superhits over the years, and his latest offering is the biggest action thriller ‘Tiger 3‘, which has received an overwhelming response from fans and audiences alike. The movie released on Diwali Day and collected a whopping 44.50 Cr. on the first day itself, setting a new record for the highest collection for a Diwali release. Salman has once again raised the benchmark for box office collections with this feat.

The Salman Khan starrer has not only performed exceptionally well at the domestic box office, but also in the worldwide market, breaking all previous records for Diwali releases. It has collected a whopping 400 Cr. in just 10 days, making it the highest grossing Diwali release of all time. With this achievement, Salman Khan has now secured two films out of the top three all-time biggest-grossing films to release on Diwali, beating previously released Diwali releases such as Krrish 3, which collected 393 Cr. (2013), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which collected 389 Cr. (2015). Tiger 3 showcases one of the best performances of Salman Khan’s career.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.