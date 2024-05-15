Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to garner love! The show streaming on Netflix is trending globally on 2nd Position

Ever since the release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has made global audiences rave about it. The show from the Indian filmmaker has changed the dynamics for Indian shows across the globe. Right from its release, it has received countless love from everyone. The audiences highly praised the larger-than-life sets, execution, characters, and timeless music. The show streaming on Netflix has cemented its position as the biggest-ever show.

After making waves in the initial week of the release on the globe, it looks like the craze and love for SLB’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is in no mood to slow down. The show has entered in the second week run and even in week two, it is grabbing its position. The show is trending across the globe in 2nd spot, solidifying its status as the most loved show in recent times.

Taking to social media, the digital platform wrote,

Heeramandi ke charche poori duniya mein jaari hain ✨

#Heeramandi is trending on #2 globally🌏

#HeeramandiOnNetflix”

The entire show is made with the Indian culture rooted in marvelous storytelling and the one name who made it all possible with the show is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show has craft and the stature of the incredible filmmaker written all over it. With his love of narrative and unique filmmaking approach, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made an amazing international show.

Since its release, the entire eight episodes of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix have taken the audiences into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling, visually appealing frames, and sets. The show has turned out to be the biggest successful web show ever from India.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.