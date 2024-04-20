Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor completes 12 years! Here’s an unseen BTS to trip down the memory lanes of the comedy entertainer!

National Award-Winning Director Shoojit Sircar gave a fun and interesting story with Vicky Donor back in 2012 which is still a film of its kind. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam indeed arrived with a distinct narrative of sperm donation. Well, as this narrative had never been presented on the screen, Shoojit totally pulled it off with his direction prowess leaving the audience impressed. Interestingly, the film has completed 12 years of its release today and this BTS video is perfect to rejuvenate the nostalgia.

The makers of Vicky Donor took to their social media and shared an unseen BTS video that captured all the beautiful moments from the sets of Vicky Donor. They further jotted down the caption –

“Celebrating 12 Years of Vicky Donor! 💖

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from the making of #VickyDonor

@ayushmannk @yamigautam

#12YearsOfVickyDonor #ShoojitSircar #AyushmannKhurrana #YamiGautam”

Vicky Donor is indeed one of Shoojit Sircar’s finest films that was a wholesome entertainment. The film marked Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut and Yami Gautam’s Hindi debut in the entertainment world.

Moreover, on the work front, Shoojit Sircar’ is gearing up for his next theatrical untitled this year.