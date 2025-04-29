Shoojit Sircar Remembers Irrfan Khan With a Personal Tribute on His Death Anniversary

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took a moment on Tuesday to reflect on his bond with the late actor Irrfan Khan, marking the anniversary of his passing with a moving message and rare photographs from their time on the film Piku.

Sharing images on Instagram that featured candid glimpses of Irrfan alongside Deepika Padukone during the film’s production, Shoojit offered a deeply personal message addressed directly to the actor, whom he referred to simply as a friend.

In his message, Shoojit spoke of the enduring presence Irrfan continues to hold in the lives of those who knew him. He wrote of a world beyond this one where, he imagined, Irrfan must be forming new connections and leaving behind the same impact he had during his life. He noted how deeply missed the actor remains and how his absence continues to be felt.

Shoojit also recalled the time they spent together discussing larger questions of existence, philosophy, and science. He shared how those conversations had stayed with him, prompting reflection even now. Books once recommended by Irrfan have found a place in Shoojit’s life, and memories of their late-night talks still linger.

The filmmaker also mentioned how he remains close to Irrfan’s family, especially his son, Babil Khan. Their relationship, he said, has taken on a new form—one of mentorship and friendship. They occasionally play football together, and Shoojit has become a steady presence in Babil’s life. He added that Babil is steadily developing his identity in the film world, recently completing a project with Shoojit and producer Ronnie Lahiri.

Sircar also mentioned staying in touch with Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan’s wife, highlighting the continuing connection between their families.

His note concluded with a quiet goodbye, offering love and remembrance. While the actor may be gone, Shoojit’s words made clear that the legacy Irrfan left behind continues to shape the lives of those who knew him best.