Siddharth Anand’s Fighter trailer achieved a milestone! Garners 102 Million views across all platforms! Trending on No. 1!

The action-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has indeed arrived with a bang. Heavily packed with enthralling visuals, dialogues, the sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, goosebumps-worthy BGM, and stimulating theme of patriotism, the trailer has been earning heaps of praises from the audience, trade analysts and industry people. As it’s just been a day, since the trailer was released, it has started to make records and has become the most-watched video in 24 hours with 102 Million views across all platforms.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.