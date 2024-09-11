Sohum Shah Surprises Fans At ‘Tumbbad’ Re-Release Screening, Advance Bookings Now Open

The highly anticipated re-release of Sohum Shah’s ‘Tumbbad’ had its screening yesterday, with Sohum Shah himself in attendance. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love, stating that they are the reason the film has returned to the big screen six years after its original release.

Sohum Shah shared a reel on his social media handle featuring moments from the screening, jotting down the caption,

A heartfelt thank you to each and every one who relived the magic of Tumbbad! Advance booking open now! Experience the magical world of #Tumbbad once again in cinemas from 13th September 2024.

The reel showcased Shah’s gratitude for the outpouring of fan support, along with reactions from attendees who praised various aspects of the film. Some of these reactions included:

One fan expressed their love for the unique narrative, quoting, “The movie is very unique, beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Another fan praised the build-up throughout the film leading up to the climax, saying, “The revelation of the suspense is something very crazy.”

A fan mentioned how watching ‘Tumbbad’ on the big screen was a cinematic experience, “I could really feel the movie this time.”

The background sound effects for the film received praises as well, as one fan stated, “For me, the best experience was the sound effects.”

Advance bookings for the much-anticipated re-release of ‘Tumbbad’, set to hit theaters on September 13, are now open.

‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah’s compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.

