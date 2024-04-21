“Stellar Performance by Yami Gautam” says the netizens while they hailed actress ‘s performance in Article 370’s digital release

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most talented actresses in today’s time. The actress known for her dominating screen presence and versatility, has captured fans and the audiences with her remarkable performances. In her recently released successful film ‘Article 370’, she has won everyone’s hearts with to her solid performance. The actress with her performance in the character of Zooni Haksar made it the nation’s favourite character in no time and added another layer of depth.

While she was widely acclaimed for her performance during the theatrical release, the love and the praises for Yami Gautam continued during the digital release too. The film is trending on No.1 on the digital platform and the audiences response is widely positive.

A netizen wrote,

“@yamigautam it’s your choice of work and acting,there is always a sense of satisfaction that if it’s ur movie it will be by default outstanding. You have maintained the same with #Article370

That trust u have build,earned by your skill. The silent but powerful performer then any”

A netizen praised Yami’s performance in the film and wrote, “Article 370” movie, is an eye-opener. Based on true events …History, the complex situation in #Kashmir & the groundwork that went into the abrogation of #Article370.

Stellar performance by @yamigautam

A Must Watch for every Indian 🙏🇮🇳

Streaming on #Netflix

#Article370OnNetflix ”

Another user wrote,

“@yamigautam superb film #Article370 , watched with the entire family on Netflix… acting+content = lethal combination…

Good luck for the future assignments”

A user hailed Yami Gautam’s script selection and wrote,

“@yamigautam, one of the few actors who knows how to select movies.

She is just amazing. I was impressed when I saw that vein in her head. Just shows how dedicated she was in this movie. 🙏🔥

Hats off to the whole team 👏

#Article370OnNetflix

#Yamigautam”

Another social media user shared his view after watching the film and wrote,

“Saw #Article370 again on Netflix after watching it in the theatre & I just want to say that @yamigautam deserves more opportunities after consistently proving herself. Immaculate script selection , on point acting & she is versatile.

#Article370OnNetflix”

Another user wrote,

“Watched #Article370 movie @yamigautam you nailed it people should know what the previous #govt did to the India.”

Another user wrote,

“#Article370 4.9/5 Review coming tomorrow!

We got our action hero! @yamigautam”

Yami Gautam is truly the nation’s star. Be it theatrical releases or the digital releases, she has that unmatchable star power and the audiences trust which can drive the audiences in large chunk to watch the film. She delivered a stellar performance in ‘Article 370’. The actress carried the entire film on her shoulder and stood out brilliantly in the action sequences and the dramatic portions.

On the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar will be next seen in Dhoom Dham.