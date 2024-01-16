Studio Green announces the release period of ambitious project Thangalaan! The film headlined by Chiyaan Vikram to be released in cinemas on April 2024

Pan-Indian films from several industries are making waves across the country. In the recent past, we have seen many biggies in pan-Indian cinema mirroring the industry with their high volume of content, and continuing the chain, leading producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Production House is bringing an important and real-life story based on the lives of KGF people.

The ambitious project ‘Thangalaan’ is a period drama that features one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram, and is visioned by the marvelous storyteller Pa Ranjith.

Since the teaser release, the film has been a hot topic among the masses, and recently, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers have increased the excitement of the masses by announcing the release period of the much-awaited film.

Taking to the social media, the makers wrote,

“History awaits to be written in blood and gold

#ThangalaanFromApril2024

#HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti ”

The teaser of the film gives us an insight into the mad world of the world created by the makers. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram’s return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character are surely visible. The teaser has some bloodsucking moments and a rustic look from the actors that will leave the masses in awe of its craft. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry.

The teaser has every element that will catch your attention, from the budget to the craft to a spine-chilling storyline and characterizations. This film is sure to set Indian cinema on a global level.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.