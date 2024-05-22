“Sudipto sen and Vipul Amritlal Shah should make more films”, say Netizens as they lauded ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ upon its digital release

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ was one of the most powerful, affecting, and well-received films. Throughout its theatrical run, audiences enthusiastically welcomed the film and commended the filmmakers for bringing to life the most brave story of the Naxalites on screen. It cannot be denied that the film revealed a hidden reality about politics, and audiences praised ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ as one of the most important films of the year

Following its theatrical release, the film was recently streamed on the digital platform Zee 5. Since its premiere, it has captivated audiences with its narration, storytelling, and Adah Sharma’s performance. Sudipto Sen’s film is receiving excellent praise from everyone, and the audience applauds the filmmakers.

The entire social media is flooded with praises, Here let us have a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

A social media user praised the film saying,

“Sudipto sen and Vipul Amritlal Shah should make more films on similar subjects. Bastar and The Kerala story both are so good true movies that we love to watch again and again. i just watched yet again on zee ott”

https://x.com/Sagar_622/status/1792857794473054525?s=19

Hailing the producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s spirit to bring the story,a user wrote,

“Bastar movie was loved by entire family when we watched in theatre. now its again being watched by me and my family on Zee5. Iske producer Vipul Shah ko rukna nahi chahiye. aur films aisi hi banate raho.”

https://x.com/MdKhaan92/status/1792857699375366634

A social media user said the film was heartwarming and wrote,

“I watched Bastar movie on OTT and it is heartwarming. it has shown the bitter truth and very shocking that its happened in some part of our country. This movie should have earned more than so called other blockbusters this year”

https://x.com/SONIROY1998/status/1792857570857886057?t=vCs2TTxJtANc9Buy9QEcOw&s=19

Another user wrote,

“Bastar will grow more and more on zee5 platform, because now people are applauding the raw and realness of this courageous film. Salute to Vipul Shah and hope he will keep making films on such subjects”

https://x.com/Im_Nadeem421/status/1792857457670156710?t=W3UI8L7FP0SsExyheaGkng&s=19

The film starring Adah Sharma as the IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, narrates the story of an important incident from the nation that audiences of every generation should watch. The film opens with a hard-hitting, bold, and important subject that no one has ever dared to speak about before.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead.