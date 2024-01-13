“Swami Vivekanand Ji is the inspiration behind all my movies and my activism”, says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the directors in Indian cinema who uses thought-provoking, provocative, and true-life storylines to reflect society and the public. The filmmaker’s two true-life stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, have made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine..

On the day of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, the pioneer filmmaker shared a video on social media where he is seen addressing the audience in a press conference and said that he is an ardent follower of Swami Ji and continued saying that he has decided to be the volunteer of Swami Vivekananda Ji for a lifetime.

Sharing the video, the filmmaker captioned, “My relationship with Swami Vivekanand. Listen.

#VivekanandaJayanti”

On the auspicious day, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came forward and showed his respect towards Vivekanand Ji by saying, “Let’s appropriate Vivekanand. He is the inspiration behind all my movies and my activism. He is the reason why I quit Bollywood and invested in making disruptive cinema rooted in Bharat. Vivekanand gave an upgrade to Indian culture and civilization. It’s work in progress, and I am just doing that—upgrading and re-narrating the lost glory and history of Bharat so that the youth can be proud of our amazing big civilization.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.