“Taapsee Pannu has consistently delivered hits that resonate both critically and commercially,” says a Senior Trade Analyst on Taapsee Pannu for her latest release.

Following the release of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ on Netflix, Taapsee Pannu has once again impressed audiences with her performance in the movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’ Her versatility as an actress shines through in both traditional cinema and the digital space, earning her widespread praise.

Talking about the same, Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai emphasizes Taapsee’s remarkable journey, stating, “Taapsee Pannu has consistently delivered hits that resonate both critically and commercially. From ‘Pink’ with ₹107 crore worldwide to ‘Badla’ crossing ₹137 crore globally, her films are proof that she knows how to pick winning projects. ‘Naam Shabana’ added ₹57 crore to her tally, and ‘Thappad’ made a solid ₹44 crore. But her success isn’t limited to theaters—she’s also a force on OTT, with ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and its sequel making waves. Taapsee is not just a star; she’s a powerhouse who brings something unique and impactful every time. She’s truly become the Alternative Box Office Queen, with a track record that speaks for itself.”

Taapsee’s talent for selecting powerful roles has made her a reliable presence in the industry, both in theaters and on OTT platforms. With a solid track record of success, she continues to excel as a performer, reshaping the definition of a leading actress in today’s film industry. August is set to be Taapsee’s month, with her latest release, “Khel Khel Mein,” scheduled to hit theaters on the 15th.