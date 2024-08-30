Taapsee Pannu opens up about her as Rani in Haseen Dillruba franchise “I learnt from part 1 and approached part 2 with much more confidence”

Following the release of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ in theaters and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ on OTT in the same month, Taapsee Pannu is quickly establishing herself as the queen of alternate box office. Over the years, Taapsee has built a reputation for her versatility, taking on a range of roles that challenge conventional norms and showcase her diverse talents. From her intense performances in films like ‘Thappad’ and ‘Badla’ to her more light-hearted roles in ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Shabaash Mithu’, she has consistently proven her ability to navigate different genres and characters with ease

In a recent interview Taapsee opened up about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and her role of Rani in both the parts and how she got confident about the character, to this the actress said, “For me as an actor I was more confident about part 2 than part 1 because for part 1 was I a fish out of water, because no had ever given me such a role also of a seductress whose going to use her femininity to her advantage no I’ve always been chosen for parts like head strong and just going to fight it out for the right and all of that. So this kind of a role, my casting wasn’t obvious so I was taking phuk phuk ke kadam in the first part. Jab second part aya by the time I knew what audiences had liked and not liked so I kind of was like now I’m getting confident, I’m going to now amp it up so I used all the feedback and everything that I learnt from part 1 and approached part 2 with much more confidence than I approached part 1 so that’s why Rani of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will look far more in control and far more clear about what she wants, and how she wants and what she is going to do for it than part 1”

Taapsee Pannu’s recent success with ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ on OTT further highlights her versatility and enduring appeal in alternate box office. With her impressive portfolio of remarkable performances, fans eagerly anticipate her next project, confident that the actress will continue to showcase her dynamic range and talent.