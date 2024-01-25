Taapsee Pannu talks about becoming a producer says, “I want to create opportunities for those who don’t get opportunities easily”

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in the film industry by walking the road less travelled and consistently choosing unconventional and entertaining scripts. The actress launched her own production house Outsider Films back in 2021 and has since then been creating movies like Doobara, Looop Lapeta and now Dhak Dhak. In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her experience on becoming a producer and producing films like Dhak Dhak.

Talking about why she became a producer Taapsee says, “I did not become a producer so that I could act in the film. I want to create opportunities for those who don’t get opportunities easily. It’s not easy to get a break. It’s not easy to convince people that you have what it takes. I worked hard on the film. ”

She further speaks about Dhak Dhak and says, “If you have seen it, you’ll realise that, be it the visuals or the production values, everything looks absolutely fine. And I’m so glad that people loved it, as it proved that my instincts as a producer were right. I always trust my guts in everything and I did that even as a producer and it paid off here as well.”

Taapsee has been known known for her unique film choices. The actress can effortlessly pull off any role that she is given be it films like Saandh ki Ankh or be it a commercial film like Judwaa 2.