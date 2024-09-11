Taapsee Pannu: “When Spy Films were not in Trend, I did it & got done with it.”

Taapsee Pannu has solidified her reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic actresses, celebrated for her diverse roles and compelling performances. Her recent work, including the latest installment of the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ franchise, underscores her remarkable range, with her performance in the sequel receiving praise for its charm and depth. As she gears up for her next project, Gandhari, Taapsee reflects on her journey through the spy genre and her ongoing collaboration with Kanika Dhillon.

In a recent statement, Taapsee discussed her pioneering role in the spy genre with Naam Shabana (2015), a film that set a precedent for spy narratives in Bollywood when they were not yet popular. “At a time when spy films were not the trend, that’s when I did it and got done with it. So, now when this has suddenly come back in trend, I was offered a few films (in the genre) that I turned down because I felt I had done it before, and those were embraced very well by the audience,” Taapsee shared.

Looking ahead, Taapsee is set to collaborate again with Kanika Dhillon, a screenwriter with whom she has previously worked on several projects that were loved by the audiences. Their upcoming film, Gandhari, is an action thriller that represents a shift from her earlier roles. Reflecting on this transition and comparing her character in ‘Gandhari’ to her spy role in ‘Naam Shabana’, Taapsee remarked, “They accepted and loved me in that role. Then Kanika came up with the idea of doing this film called Gandhari. I am not a spy in this! I am a mother, who is going to fight it out for revenge.”

From her groundbreaking performance in ‘Naam Shabana’ to her recent success in the ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Taapsee Pannu continues to make a significant impact in the film industry. With ‘Gandhari’ on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating her next role in the reunion with Kanika, where she will once again demonstrate her acting prowess in a fresh and exciting new way.