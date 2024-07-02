Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba turns 3: Here’s looking at Haseen Dilrubas’ 5 sarees that will forever be haseeen!

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Saxena in Haseen Dilruba has captivated audiences with her elegance, charm, and grace. Her portrayal in this romantic dark thriller left a lasting impression, and fans eagerly anticipate the sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba. Beyond the gripping storyline, Taapsee’s sartorial choices, especially her cotton sarees, have garnered significant attention. Here are five stunning cotton saree looks of Taapsee Pannu that affirm her status as the ultimate Haseen Dilruba:

1. Pool of Blue

Taapsee Pannu looks both comfortable and stylish in this blue saree and blouse ensemble. The saree exemplifies elegance and enhances Taapsee’s overall appearance beautifully.

2. Beat the Blues in Parrot Green

This parrot green saree is both bold and elegant. Paired with delicate anklets, a red rose in her hair, and a neatly styled bun, this look perfectly showcases Taapsee’s beauty.

3. Never Go Wrong with White

The simplicity of this white cotton saree, combined with her natural curls, is truly enchanting. Her petite waist is sensuously highlighted, making this look a heart-stealer.

4. Red Power

A timeless classic, this red saree and blouse combination, accented with a red rose in her hair, is an absolute favorite. It exudes a classic charm that never goes out of style.

5. Flower Power

The flowing floral red and white saree is utterly swoon-worthy. With open tresses, chunky earrings, and bracelets, along with the printed roses on the saree, Taapsee looks dreamy and ethereal.

These looks not only celebrate Taapsee Pannu’s fashion sense but also reinforce her image as the ultimate Haseen Dilruba.