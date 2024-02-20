Take an insight into the character journey of Adah Sharma with the newly launched posters of Bastar: The Naxal Story!

Ever since the announcement of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story‘ by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, there has been a huge buzz among the masses. Two teasers of the film have already been released and have received positive feedback from the audience.

The makers of a highly anticipated film have recently released a series of character posters following the tremendous response to the teaser. These newly unveiled posters introduce the lead actors and the characters they will be playing in the movie to the audience.

Sharing the series of posters on social media, the makers jotted the caption which says,

“The bloodiest chapter of Indian history kept hidden from you… until now. Discover the truth in Bastar: The Naxal Story hitting theatres on 15th March 2024!”

The poster showcases the transformation of Adah Sharma’s character from an IPS officer to a brave and rebellious woman. It also introduces us to the other significant members of the cast, which adds to the excitement of watching the film.

The public has been anticipating the release of a new movie since it was announced. The film is based on true events and promises to be just as thrilling as ‘The Kerala Story’, which was also produced by the same team. With the release of the teaser, it appears that they are gearing up to deliver another outstanding film.

The first teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma’s character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with goosebumps.

The second teaser showcases the bravery of a bold woman who is unafraid to push beyond her limitations and take on evil. The teaser reveals the truth about various martyrs and sheds light on how certain pseudo-intellectuals in our country are spreading propaganda to divide the nation, which is being funded by China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.