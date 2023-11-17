Tara Sutaria on the audience’s response to Apurva already: The way the audiences have observed me in this new role has been so encouraging

Known to be a complete package of talent and beauty, Bollywood’s prettiest young heroine, Tara Sutaria has always impressed with her charm, both on screen and off. 2 days ago, the actress took all by surprise with a completely raw and intense, gritty avatar for her solely led thriller, Apurva which released directly on an OTT platform and won Tara, unanimously positive reviews from all quarters including media seniors, and infact even from industry biggies as well as the audience. This film is already proving a game changer for the beauty as it truly showed her potential as an actor and portrayed her in a completely different light than fans had ever seen before.

On getting such a great response to Apurva, Tara shares, “Im really touched because its only been 2 days and so far the response has been extremely overwhelming, the film has organically had good word of mouth and the feedback from critics and audiences alike has been so positive. Apurva is a film that really shows who I am as an actor and the way the audiences have observed me in this new role has been so encouraging and exactly what I was hopeful of! To be very honest, what really put me over the moon was reading such generous and kind words for my performance by some of the most credible media names in reviews and very appreciative messages from people I have long admired from the Hindi film world.”

Tara further adds, “I really am so glad that people have accepted this piece of our heart with open arms and I hope the audiences continue to enjoy the film, I really could not be happier and more grateful to our producer Murad Khetani, our incredible director Nikhil Bhat and the team at Disney plus Hotstar!”

The actress also shared some stunningly glamourous images of her look from the premiere night of her film, donning a gorgeous tasseled dress, on her social media, the day she “Never felt more fabulous .” And with the young actor’s birthday coming up too, she has had quite the “overwhelmingly wonderful” week! Checkout her post-

Being one of the only outsiders among actresses of her generation, Tara has really come a long way to be the name she is today and to now lead projects solely on her shoulders and see them to succcess.

Tara’s Apurva is streaming on an OTT platform since 15th November.