"Technically most challenging film of my career", says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as he shares the making video from highly ambitious The Vaccine War

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Sep,2023 17:00:09
After receiving an incredible response to multiple screenings and premieres of ‘The Vaccine War’ in the US, as well as positive feedback on the recently released trailer, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is now directing a film celebrating the achievements of Indian women. Agnihotri is known for his passion and dedication to filmmaking, making him one of the most prolific and sincere filmmakers in India. His latest project, The Vaccine War, showcases his unique style and approach. In anticipation of the film’s release, Agnihotri has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, which focuses on bioscientists.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of his latest film, The Vaccine War. He has described it as the most challenging film of his career, particularly in terms of technical aspects. The filmmaker has proudly announced that he managed to bring on board a cast of the most challenging actors, including Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Girja Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Yagya Turlapath, and Mohan Kapur. To ensure that the film meets the highest standards, he used updated technical tools and the most advanced equipment available. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the making video on his social media and captioned it as follows:
“Technically most challenging film of my career with most challenging actors. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023”

In the video, the complete cast and crew of The Vaccine War can be seen shooting a crucial sequence of the movie. The dedication of the actors and the passion and hard work of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to deliver a high-quality and satisfying product to the audience is evident, making it clear that the filmmaker left no stone unturned in making the film.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 September 2023.

