“Thangalaan is super special to me”, Chiyaan Vikram Says He Wants to Show the Film to His Grandchildren

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, ‘Thangalaan’ star Chiyaan Vikram opened up about his deep connection with the film, describing it as one of the most memorable projects of his career. Sharing the stage with his co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu and director Pa Ranjith, Vikram reflected on the significance of the movie in his life.

After a very warm welcome from the Mumbai media at the press conference, Vikram expressed, “I have done some remarkable roles in my career, but Thangalaan is super, super special for me. It’s a film I am always going to remember and will show it to my grandchildren and great grandchildren if I am still around (laughs)!”

Vikram had a fun interaction with one of the journalists when asked about his striking transformation for ‘Thangalaan’. In a light-hearted moment, he joked, “It’s the money!” before explaining seriously, “I am kidding. I have done films for free as well when I was less ambitious until my wife called me up one day and said, ‘We need food on the table’!,” Vikram shared.

A journalist stated that he is often seen wearing a dhoti in the film. Vikram corrected her, saying, “It was a loin cloth or a langot. I know a lot of people would baulk at it or be a little apprehensive about it. But I saw more than that (in this role). It was a huge step for me. On the first day, we were all shy and kept doing that (pulling the cloth down)! But when we noticed that everybody was dressed in the same way, it became very cool.”

Speaking about the clothing in ‘Thangalaan’, Vikram went on to describe how the filming of ‘Thangalaan’ was like stepping into a different era, explaining, “When an outsider used to come to the location, we used to laugh at them. They’ll be wearing branded clothes and have sunglasses to shield them from the sun. We’ll look at them funnily and wonder, ‘Why are they so overdressed? Poor people!’. It’s not that it’s (wearing the langot is) liberating. It’s something so beautiful. It was like going back in time in its purest form. I loved how I look, and I really miss not being in that clothing right now.”

“It’s very difficult for a film like this to reach (to a wide audience). I’d like to thank my producers and Ranjith for the opportunity.” Vikram concluded.

‘Thangalaan’ has emerged as another cinematic spectacle from the South, bringing to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time of its discovery by the British. The film delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their own purposes. With its unique concept, ‘Thangalaan’ continues the South Indian film industry’s tradition of offering audiences fresh and innovative narratives, standing out as yet another example of the South’s commitment to pushing boundaries in the industry.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ was released in South Indian theaters on August 15 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi nationwide on September 6. ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.