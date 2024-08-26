Thangalaan set to gross 100 crore at the worldwide box office!

The Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Thangalaan, written and directed by new age filmmaker Pa. Ranjith which hit theatres on Independence Day has become a winner at the box office, with the film inching towards Rs.100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film gave Chiyaan Vikram his career best opening day collection worldwide of over Rs.26 crore.

Despite competition from many new releases in its second week, the film is holding steady at box office in Tamil Nadu. In Andhra-Telangana region the total screen count was increased by a massive 141 screens in its second week, coming as a shot in the arm for the makers and a big sign of the film’s positive reception among diverse audiences.

Thangalaan’s North India release on August 30th looks promising and is set to boost collections for the film, which has already zoomed past break even for its producers. This Pa. Ranjith directorial, produced by Studio Green Film’s K. E. Gnanavelraja has spell-binding performances from Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone and Pasupathy and a unique storyline about a bygone era of oppression, in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) based on real life incidents in 18th and 19th century. Thangalaan, strongly supported by national award-winning music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar and other technicians is an adventure entertainer and a period drama that is marching towards Rs.100 crores at the box office this weekend.

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry’s trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on August 30th. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.