The chatter for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ caught a sky-high buzz among the masses! Netizens are excited for another spine-chilling film the film maker

Fans and audiences have been eagerly anticipating another spine-chilling film from the makers of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ ever since it was announced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The recently declared release date of March 15, 2024 has piqued the interest of the masses to watch the film in cinema halls. The first-look posters released by the makers have started a buzz among audiences on social media. After producing a game-changer film and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life with ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’.

The first-look posters of the movie ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ have recently been released. They offer a glimpse into the movie’s world and the character played by Adah Sharma, who portrays I.G. Neerja Madhvan. The film is expected to be more raw and bold than the team’s previous blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’. The maker’s journey is to uncover the unexposed truth and stories that no one has dared to present. The posters have had a significant impact and have made the film one of the most awaited ones by the audience.

Here are some of the netizen’s responses on social media, which show the film’s mettle and the buzz among the masses:

Praising the poster of the film, a netizen wrote on social media by saying:

“#BastartheNaxalStory ka poster aaya Jo ki khaufnak hai. Ye poster Aisa bhayanak hai to fir film kya bhayankar hogi.”

Linking the film with the political party, a netizen wrote,

“#Bastar movie will expose the Congress party? Lot has happened in chattisgarh and Bastar area… controversial for sure.”

Lauding the team of ‘The Kerala Story’, another user wrote,

“OMG, the poster of Bastar is extraordinary. This film is also made by The makers of The Kerala story. Firse bhujaal aane wala hai March Mai.”

Another user wrote,

“#Bastar to release on 15th March. The poster is damn brutal. The film will again repeat the BO history of The Kerala story”

While the first look posters raise curiosity about the film, this is just a 1 % glimpse of the entire film and the incidents that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are going to present to the masses.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is a movie directed by Sudipto Sen, with Adah Sharma as the lead actress. The film is being made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, which is run by Vipul. The release date for the movie is 15th March 2024, and it will be shown in cinemas worldwide.