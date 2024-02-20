The cross-promotion of Kiran Rao for All India Rank and Varun Grover for Laapataa Ladies is the sweetest thing you will see today! Here know how!

Kiran Rao’s upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies, is all set for release and the team is working hard to promote it across the nation. The trailer and songs have set the perfect tone for the film. To promote the film, the director Kiran Rao and the cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava took the film to various cities including Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Delhi. While on the promotional tour, Kiran Rao was joined by the Indian writer and comedian, Varun Grover, who is promoting his upcoming film, All India Rank. It’s a delightful sight to see these two directors promoting each other’s films.

Varun Grover and Kiran Rao have adopted a collaborative promotional approach to support each other’s films. Varun’s film All India Rank marks his directorial debut, while Kiran’s film Laapataa Ladies is her second directorial venture. The two directors expressed their joy and excitement for their upcoming releases. All India Rank is set to release on 23rd February, while Laapataa Ladies will be released a week ahead on 1st March. Interestingly, Kiran Rao is promoting Varun’s film, All India Rank, and Varun is promoting Kiran’s film, Laapataa Ladies.

While sharing a video on his social media, both Varun Grover jotted down a caption –

“Two teams of two indie films with all new actors met on a promotion tour and decided to give a shout-out to each other. @allindiarankmovie x LAAPATA LADIES!”

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, and is scheduled to release on March 1st, 2024. It has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed additional dialogues.