Movies | Releases

The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'

The Kerala Story team, consisting of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, has started filming their upcoming project, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'.

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Oct,2023 18:30:49
The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' 862789

The team behind the game-changing movie, “The Kerala Story,” which includes producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma, is now working on their next film titled “Bastar: The Naxal Story”. The shoot for the film has already started with a Mahurat puja, followed by the first-day shoot at the location.

Today marked the beginning of the shoot for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ with a Mahurat Puja ceremony. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma were all present for the ceremony. Immediately after the puja, Adah Sharma began shooting her first scene on location. During the shoot for the film, she delivered her first dialogue while wearing military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-style bandana. Seeing her in this attire has certainly heightened the excitement surrounding the film.

The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' 862790

The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' 862791

The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' 862792

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is a film directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. Adah Sharma will be playing the lead role in the film, which is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures in association with Last monk media. It is scheduled to release on 5 April 2024.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2 858910
Ormax’s Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed – Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2
12 years of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Force: Journey to become an Action Odyssey 857043
12 years of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Force: Journey to become an Action Odyssey
Netizens applaud Vipul Amrutlal Shah's gripping direction for Commando OTT 842990
Netizens applaud Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s gripping direction for Commando OTT
To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa 842547
To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa
Vipul Amrutlal Shah, A visionary filmmaker who understood the power of content then and evolved with time even now with relevant content. 837742
Vipul Amrutlal Shah, A visionary filmmaker who understood the power of content then and evolved with time even now with relevant content.
Movies like The Kerala Story don't happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma 814517
Movies like The Kerala Story don’t happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma

Latest Stories

It's double bonanza for Tiger Shroff! With Ganapath releasing tomorrow, now, superstar entering Rohit Shetty's cop universe 862787
It’s double bonanza for Tiger Shroff! With Ganapath releasing tomorrow, now, superstar entering Rohit Shetty’s cop universe
Exclusive: Abhishek Chauhan to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 862783
Exclusive: Abhishek Chauhan to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Shriya Saran Poses Hot In Cut-out Satin Dress With Pearl Earrings, Take A Look 862719
Shriya Saran Poses Hot In Cut-out Satin Dress With Pearl Earrings, Take A Look
In Photos: Bobby Deol Wishes Birthday To Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol 862749
In Photos: Bobby Deol Wishes Birthday To Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol
Sunkissed Beauty! Shraddha Kapoor keeps her morning glam in check: Here’s her skincare routine 862682
Sunkissed Beauty! Shraddha Kapoor keeps her morning glam in check: Here’s her skincare routine
Shakti Arora reveals his ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date 862775
Shakti Arora reveals his ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Read Latest News