The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'

The team behind the game-changing movie, “The Kerala Story,” which includes producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma, is now working on their next film titled “Bastar: The Naxal Story”. The shoot for the film has already started with a Mahurat puja, followed by the first-day shoot at the location.

Today marked the beginning of the shoot for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ with a Mahurat Puja ceremony. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma were all present for the ceremony. Immediately after the puja, Adah Sharma began shooting her first scene on location. During the shoot for the film, she delivered her first dialogue while wearing military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-style bandana. Seeing her in this attire has certainly heightened the excitement surrounding the film.

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is a film directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. Adah Sharma will be playing the lead role in the film, which is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures in association with Last monk media. It is scheduled to release on 5 April 2024.