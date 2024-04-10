The makers of Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 unveil their third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, aka Noor, who plays a transitioning female!

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose have been keeping the audience excited by revealing the lead actors of the film one after the other, after the gripping and shocking release of the movie. They first introduced Bonita Rajpurohit, the first trans woman ever to be cast in a Bollywood Hindi film, playing the character of Kullu. Yesterday, they unveiled the second lead actor Abhinav Singh, aka Gamepaapi. Now, they have released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, playing the character of transitioning female Noor.

The upcoming movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has an intriguing and gripping storyline, which is complemented by the well-chosen cast. The last two leads, Bonita and Abhinav, were seen playing different characters, which surprised everyone. This time, the makers have introduced yet another new face, Paritosh Tiwari, in a unique role of a transitioning female named Noor.

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 selected Paritosh to portray the character’s transition from a guy to a girl, evident in his posture, mannerisms, and attention to detail, as they wanted someone who could embody the role convincingly.

The makers of a film introduced their third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, and released a behind-the-scenes video that showcased his selection process. In the video, Paritosh is seen immensely excited and thrilled to play his role as a transitioning female. He had to go through a very tough process to prepare for his character, which involved learning dance steps and bringing a girlish elegance to his performance. Paritosh underwent a screening process and several get-up tests, and finally, the team broke the news of his selection to him, which was a very special moment for the actor.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.