The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled a powerful patriotic poster featuring an ensemble cast

Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the highly anticipated films to come out this year. The makers recently launched an intriguing and spectacle-worthy trailer that features Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes.

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Oct,2023 12:32:27
Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the highly anticipated films to come out this year. The makers recently launched an intriguing and spectacle-worthy trailer that features Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes. The much-anticipated trailer has left the fans and the audiences impressed, and the chatter for the film is in full swing.

While the film is four days away from its grand release, the makers, Pooja Entertainment, have launched a powerful poster for the highly anticipated film that will evoke a sense of patriotism among all and features a massive ensemble cast that includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, and the lead actor Akshay Kumar.

Taking to their social media accounts, the makers shared a poster and captioned,
Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on October 6th.”

The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled a powerful patriotic poster featuring an ensemble cast 857421

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

While the film is the last release of Akshay Kumar from this year’s film calendar, it also brings back Akshay Kumar in the character of Sardaar once again after four years. With the film, the makers aim to take the audiences on a thrilling ride through India’s Most Successful Coal Mission.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

