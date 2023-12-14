“The Music Of Kantara Prequel will be a combination of divine, mysterious, and pleasant music”, says Kantara Chapter 1 Music Composer Ajaneesh Loknath

Hombale Films is one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. This prominent production house has provided mainstream audiences with a range of entertainment, including blockbuster hits like KGF Chapters 1 and 2, and the global phenomenon Kantara. All of the films produced by Hombale Films have drawn enormous crowds to the theaters and have been well-received by the general public. Currently, the production company is preparing for the release of their next biggest film, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. Recently, they announced their upcoming film ‘Kantara Chapter 1,’ which continues to be a topic of discussion among the masses, and fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film.

It is to be noted that the music played a very crucial part in the success of the Kantara, the audiences were delved into the tunes of the song Varaha Roopam which is still the masses’ favorite.

While the teaser of the Kantara Chapter 1 was very well received by the audiences, what caught their attention was the divine music of the film. The masses are eager to listen to the tunes of the film and to delve into the music of the biggie and throwing light on the same music composer, Ajaneesh Loknath said, “Kantara has set such a benchmark as a film that now lies the big task of composing befitting music. I don’t feel pressurized through because this is a task I consider divine. The songs will follow a storytelling format and be a perfect blend of folklore and classical. I have used Pavani raga as one of the main themes. Since daiva is involved, we will operate well within rules and regulations to present the music.”

The music of the prequel Kantara is going to be a grand musical feast for the audiences and will take them on the divine journey of god and nature.

Hombale Films is preparing for the release of Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, a highly anticipated movie featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Fans can catch the movie in theaters on December 22, 2023.