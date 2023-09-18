Movies | Releases

The New Poster Promises Pushpa 2 The Rule Is Going To Be Way Bigger Than Pushpa The Rise

It's just like now when the makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule dropped the release date, 15th August 2024. What came along with the release date was the intense and intriguing poster that speaks volumes of the grand world of this action entertainer which is going to set high standards this time.

18 Sep,2023
It’s just like now when the makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule dropped the release date, 15th August 2024. What came along with the release date was the intense and intriguing poster that speaks volumes of the grand world of this action entertainer which is going to set high standards this time.

The poster of the release date truly captured the true essence of Pushpa. The rings, the nails, and the blood of the hand that was visible in the poster say it all that this time what we are going to witness is going to be way more than intense, grand, and thrilling. While Pushpa The Rise was high on action, this time Pushpa 2 The Rule is going to elevate it to a whole new level.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

