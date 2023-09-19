Movies | Releases

The rage of Hombale Film's Kantara takes over this Ganpati Festival! Panjurli Daiva's Ganpati Idols are a new phenomenon!

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Sep,2023 11:49:46
The way Kantara took over the heads of the masses with its story and grandeur, created an example of its success. Directed, acted, and written by the unique storyteller Rishab Shetty, the film not only created madness in India but also spread its arms internationally. Now, yet another example of its unprecedented popularity has been witnessed in the Ganesh Chaturthi festival where the idols of Ganesha have been placed beside Panjurli Daiva.

Everyone celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in the state of Maharashtra with great joy. While Kantara fever has always been at its peak, now it has taken over the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi as well. In some places, Ganesh idols were seen themed after Kantara while the idol of Panjurli Daiva was placed with Ganesh Idol.

This is an example of how Kantara has become such a huge phenomenon in this Ganpati festival. It speaks volumes of the divine experience that the film has brought for the audience that they are still living with it and are making it a part of every other special occasion.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.

