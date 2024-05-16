The Scam series strikes again! Applause Entertainment, Sony LIV and Hansal Mehta announce the next edition of the franchise!

Applause Entertainment, the creative force behind the globally lauded Scam series, proudly announces the third chapter of their groundbreaking franchise. Building upon the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, the newest installment will delve into the depths of one of India’s most storied financial scandals – Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga. Based on the book – ‘Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay’, the series will be Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approx. 25,000 crore rupees still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the Scam continue to reverberate even today.

From the gripping portrayal of Harshad Mehta’s meteoric rise and fall in the stock market to the vivid depiction of Abdul Karim Telgi’s counterfeit empire, the Scam franchise sheds light on the infamous tales of financial frauds in India. Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga will be exclusively available on Sony LIV.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “The Scam series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and Sony LIV as our partner, we look forward to this next season.”

Hansal Mehta, Show Runner and Director, “Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive.”

Danish Khan, SonyLIV, “We are delighted to, once again, collaborate with Applause and Hansal Mehta to bring the third edition of the Scam series. The series has consistently been the most viewed franchise on Sony LIV and we are confident that the third edition will create newer benchmarks in compelling storytelling.”