The team of Madgaon Express spends a fun afternoon together in the City! Excitement continues to watch the bond between the lead cast on-screen

The team of Madgaon Express – Director Kunal Kemmu along with Dodo, Ayush and Pinku spends a fun afternoon together! Excitement at its peak to watch their entertaining bond on-screen!

Madgaon Express produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is generating extremely high buzz among the audiences. The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses interest after the blockbuster response to the trailer and the song Bring It On ruling the charts.

While the audiences are awaiting it’s grand theatrical release on 22nd March 2024, the makers also are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Recently, the lead cast Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary who are playing Dodo, Ayush and Pinku in the film went to Game Palacio along with director Kunal Kemmu.

The team Madgaon Express along with Kunal Kemmu spends a fun afternoon together and the entertaining camediere between the lead cast was witnessed on their visit. Their bond infuses the fun and vibrant atmosphere there and it also caught the attention of the audiences presented their.

Their banter created an entertaining atmosphere around there and they all did bowling their by engaging in a very fun and entertain filled battle.

The film, helmed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter and is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

“Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.