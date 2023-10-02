The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhash Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “

‘The Vaccine War’, a thought-provoking film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring acclaimed actress Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar has been released to widespread acclaim nationally and globally. The film has been lauded for its balanced and informative approach and now Subhash Ghai has praised the film.

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, known for his impactful contributions to Indian cinema, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on “The Vaccine War.” He praised the film for shedding light on an important subject and wrote “What a brilliant film I saw yesterday

As the film continues to make waves in the world of cinema, its capacity to initiate important conversations and garner support from influential voices is a testament to its significance. From highlighting about how Indian scientist saved the country in a crisis time to highlighting how fearlessly Women scientist went out of there way, the film opened up with word of mouth, just like all the films by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film as well is slowly and steadily winning hearts and making a mark.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.