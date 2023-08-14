ADVERTISEMENT
The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi To Showcase Indian Scientists' Glory Globally

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 14:58:04
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, an Indian filmmaker, has directed a new film titled ‘The Vaccine War’. This film, produced by Pallavi Joshi, sheds light on India’s remarkable journey towards creating its own vaccine during the difficult times of Covid. The film goes beyond the familiar narrative and explores the lesser-known challenges that emerged on this path. It showcases the relentless determination of every Indian scientist and citizen who contributed to this monumental feat. This intriguing subject resonates with every individual.

This movie portrays how India faced the challenges of COVID-19 with determination and succeeded in developing a vaccine, capturing the nation’s spirit. The creators of this amazing film are ready to share this inspiring tale of courage and innovation with the world.

Agnihotri and Joshi, who have achieved great success, are now embarking on a significant journey. They were seen at the airport today and are heading to the United States for a month-long tour. When the star filmmaker asked by paparazzi about the tour, he said “We just wrapped the film and now we are off the USA where the film is going to be screened at 11 cities before it released”.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are on a mission to showcase India’s remarkable achievements and the unwavering spirit of its people to a global audience through their compelling film. As true ambassadors of progress and resilience, the filmmaker and producer have embarked on a month-long tour to spread awareness about the efforts behind the development of vaccines in India and the victory the country saw despite adversity and challenges.

The upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will star Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The movie is being produced by Pallavi Joshi under the banner of I Am Buddha. The release date has not been announced yet.

