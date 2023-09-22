"To finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal." says Avinash Tiwary on Bambai Meri Jaan's poster being displayed on Times Square in Nyc!

Avinash Tiwary is one of the most outstanding talents in the Indian entertainment industry. In recent times he has been making waves with his back to back OTT releases and is showing of the range that he possesses

Avinash Tiwary is soaring high with all the love that is pouring in over his back to back success on his latest releases of Kaala on Hotstar and Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime. With the success of Bambai Meri Jaan, the poster for the series was seen on Times Square in New York recently. With this Avinash couldnt help but fell proud and reminiscent of the time he was studying in New York, to this the actor said ” I have a very interesting story actually, when I was 19 and was studying at the New York Film Academy, I used to wait tables post my class and I used to walk on the sidewalks eating a french vanilla ice cream from cold stone and since my classes where next to Times Square I would always dream that maybe just maybe one day I will also be on one of these hoardings and to finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal. It feels like my hardwork is definitely paying off, and this is all because of the audience and the love that they continue to pour on me for Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala which gives me that extra push and I am sincerely grateful for them.”

In the action thriller web series Avinash Tiwary plays the character of Dara and his portrayal of a gangster is simply on point, he is able to put out every emotion that is felt by his character, whether it is the lust of power, anger or greed he does it all perfectly.

With his stand out performance in both Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala we cannot wait for what more the actor has in store for us.