To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa

Prem Parija, from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando OTT, visited the Jagannath Temple in Orissa to seek blessings for his great success.

12 Aug,2023 18:25:52
The Commando OTT series produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has amazed the audience with its thrilling action and the introduction of the new character, Prem Parija. Since its recent release, it has received numerous positive reviews and a lot of love. As a gesture of thanks to God for the tremendous success of Commando OTT, the lead actor, Prem Parija, has visited the Jagannath Temple in Orissa.

The Commando web series is gaining more popularity every day, thanks to the efforts of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A Shah, who have redefined the entertainment industry with their production. The series features the talented newcomer, Prem Parija, who has captured the hearts of the audience. Recently, Prem Parija visited the Jagannath Temple in Orissa to offer prayers for the series’ continued success.

The actor certainly took to his social media and posted some pictures from the Jagannath Temple. He further jotted down the caption –

“Commando release hela pare Jagannath Maha prabhunku dhanyabaad dabaku mu asichi

Jai Jagannath”

The Commando web series, which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

