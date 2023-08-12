To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa

The Commando OTT series produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has amazed the audience with its thrilling action and the introduction of the new character, Prem Parija. Since its recent release, it has received numerous positive reviews and a lot of love. As a gesture of thanks to God for the tremendous success of Commando OTT, the lead actor, Prem Parija, has visited the Jagannath Temple in Orissa.

The actor certainly took to his social media and posted some pictures from the Jagannath Temple. He further jotted down the caption –

“Commando release hela pare Jagannath Maha prabhunku dhanyabaad dabaku mu asichi

Jai Jagannath”



The Commando web series, which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.