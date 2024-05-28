TVF Hits It Out of the Park Again with Panchayat S3 Receiving Acclaim from Critics and Audiences!

Today, TVF (The Viral Fever) has finally released the much-awaited 3rd season of one of its most loved shows, Panchayat. Almost two years after the previous season, the new season brings back a whole lot of nostalgia with its iconic, relatable characters and a new, engaging, and captivating story with interesting twists and turns. The show is receiving tremendous love and acclaim from critic’s and the audience. The amazing response speaks volumes of TVF’s prowess in delivering highly entertaining content.

The release of Panchayat S3 has created a new wave in the content arena. Being one of the most loved OTT series, the show has kept every aspect of the series intact, allowing people to instantly connect with it. From its characters like Pradhan Ji, Manju Devi, Sachiv Ji, Prahlad Cha, Vikas, Banarakas, Rinki to Binod, every character has a perfect involvement in the show, leading to a lot of entertainment throughout. The show is receiving positive reviews, and 5-star ratings are a usual phenomenon around the corners.

The netizens are going gaga ever since the show has been released. While the fans loved the story, the humor and the emotional quotient, they called it a masterpiece from TVF. Here’s how netizens reacted –

With Panchayat S3, TVF has truly continued its streak of delivering engaging content. While TVF started the year with engaging shows like ‘Sapne vs Everyone’ and ‘Very Parivarik’ that received fantastic responses, now with Panchayat S3, they have truly hit the ball out of the park. This way, TVF is truly taking over 2024 as they also have a fantastic lineup of shows, including the next seasons of ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Gullak.’