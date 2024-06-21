Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif appreciate the gripping narrative of Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” is stealing the hearts of the audience with tremendous positive word of mouth and the rave reviews. The audiences and critics are showering their immense love for the extraordinary story and brilliant performance by Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar in the film. While the film continues to spread its magic, audiences and renowned personalities from various fields have been praising the film. Now, the bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also showered love for the film and appreciates the film’s gripping narrative.

Katrina Kaif took to her social media and wrote –

“Kabirrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you bought such a incredible inspiring story to life, was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film and such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast💥🤍🤍 @kabirkhank”

Vicky Kaushal writes on his social media –

“Throughly enjoyed watching the film! Incredible story telling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspiresbyou, entertains you!. Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shinning brother..”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.