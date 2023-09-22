Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shot His Much-Awaited 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi

Director and Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film ’12th Fail,’ starring Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the real-life story of a Dacoit-turned-IPS officer and also traces the journey of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Recently, the makers launched an interesting teaser of the film, and each frame looked appealing and piqued the audience’s interest in it. The reason behind this is that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra always prefers to shoot the majority of his films in real-life locations to keep authenticity alive. Talking about the 12th Fail, the filmmaker has shot extensive portions of the film in Delhi, such as Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to keep the shooting spot of the much-awaited film relatable to the theme and subject of the film, and hence, to do justice to the film, which is also based on real-life incidents of UPSC students, he decided to shoot the entire film in real-life locations. His commitment and passion for making films make him a distinctive filmmaker, and his projects like 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Shikara, which were shot at actual locations, have stood out in his craft. With the combination of real-life locations and a story based on real-life events, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences.

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios and is locked to release on October 27, 2023.