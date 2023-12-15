Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail received love from Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar says,Such an impressive film, ’12th Fail’.. made with such honesty and purity of thought.”

The filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise hit of the year! The film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, was released on October 27, 2023, and enjoyed a steady run in cinema halls across the nation. The love and praise from the audiences couldn’t stop since the film’s release, and recently the film completed 50 days in theaters, which is a big feat considering very few films achieve this milestone in their run in theaters. Upon its release, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial received unanimous praise from the fans and the audiences, as well as from several names in the entertainment industry, like Kamal Hassan, Anil Kapoor, and many others.

Even after the golden run of 50 days, the love for the film is in no mood to stop, and in a recent surprise, superstar Amitabh Bachchan showered praise and blessings on the film. The superstar penned a note to the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his directorial release and wrote,

“Vinod…

I am typing this note because I am unable to write due to recent hand surgery! Wishing you, as always, the very best… Champagne and red wine, as promised. Such an impressive film, ’12th Fail’.. made with such honesty and purity of thought… And what a star cast! Each one is so brilliant… How on earth did you get them, and how on earth were you able to extract the performance that each one has given?

Absolutely brilliant!!”

Responding to the words and praise from Amitabh Bachchan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote, “A big thank you to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for his empowering words for all the 12th fail actors. Embrace pride in your journey!

The love and praise of 12th Fail is receiving testimony to the fact that nothing can stop the content from winning. The film rewrote the new meaning of its success at the box office and collected more than 50 crores.

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.