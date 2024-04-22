Movies | Releases

Vipul Amrutlal Shah – Bringing hard-hitting real-life stories to the audience with “The Kerala Story” and “Bastar: The Naxal Story”!

the visionary filmmaker has always maintained the spree of speaking truth with his movies. Real-life stories are usually glamorized to serve the audience, but Vipul Amrutlal Shah's films hit the perfect spot directly

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one filmmaker who has a fearless approach towards making films. While the filmmaker guarantees to keep the audience entertained with his films, he also brings films that open the curtains on reality. His films like “The Kerala Story” and “Bastar: The Naxal Story” stand as a testament to his fearless approach of showcasing truth to society, a subject rarely touched upon by anyone else.

“The Kerala Story” talks about a group of women from Kerala who are forced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State. Based on a true story, the film is premised on the Hindutva conspiracy theory of “love jihad” and claims that thousands of Hindu women from Kerala have been converted to Islam and recruited into the Islamic State. This narrative itself addresses a very serious issue that most filmmakers hesitate to touch, but Vipul does it with ease, all due to his approach of bringing truth to society.

On the other hand, Vipul Amrutlal Shah brought yet another concerning subject to society about the Naxals with “Bastar: The Naxal Story”. The film is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. This is indeed a gritty truth that society is not very aware of, but Vipul opened the chapter.

With such movies by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the visionary filmmaker has always maintained the spree of speaking truth with his movies. Real-life stories are usually glamorized to serve the audience, but Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s films hit the perfect spot directly. It’s indeed his vision to keep the real essence of the story intact and to pick stories that genuinely leave an impact on society.

