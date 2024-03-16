Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar The Naxal Story jumps 300% at the box office on Day 2! The film is set to maintain the upward trend for the weekend too

The love and praise for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ have continued to pour in ever since it hit cinemas. The film has opened with an extremely positive response from the audience, and they’re all raving about it. While the film has had an impact on the audiences, it has also moved the CRPF officers.

The positive response to the film has contributed to its growth at the ticket window, and carrying the positive word of mouth on the second day, the film has registered a massive 300% growth in collections in comparison with the first day.

Word of mouth has definitely come into play for the film, and the audiences have welcomed it with open arms. The collections and the number of footfalls are definitely growing, and the film will register another massive growth on Day 3rd, Sunday.

At some screenings, it even received standing ovations, and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in cinemas worldwide.

