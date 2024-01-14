Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s medical thriller completes 2 years! A riveting and compelling tale dwells in the world of drug testing!

In 2022, Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah arrived with a thought-provoking tale that portrays the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams and aims to expose the nexus between pharmaceutical companies, large private hospitals, and government officials who exploit the poor in human trials for new drugs. As much as the 10 episodic series left an impact with its compelling story, it received a roaring response from the audience. The series has completed 2 years of its release today.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, ‘Human’ starred talented Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas and Aditya Srivastav. The story sheds light on collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains. It touched on compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide, and the ramifications of a fast-paced medical science.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Human’ booked a big win at The Indian Telly Streaming Awards 2022 in 5 different categories. The editor Zubin Shaikh won the Best Editor award in the category of Hindi series. Moreover, under the category of specials, Production Designer, Sriram Iyengar, and Sujeet Sawant won Best Art Director, PIXEL D won the award for Best VFX, Shefali Shah won the award for Fan Favourite Villain (Female), and the directors Vipul Amrutlal Shah won big as the Best Showrunner at the award function. ‘Human’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.