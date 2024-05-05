Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ completes one year of blockbuster journey! Read the big impacts it has created!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one of the visionary filmmakers of Indian Cinema who consistently pushes the boundaries with his exceptional content. In his ever-impressive cinematic journey, Vipul has given several super hit films and one among them is ‘The Kerala Story’. The highly positively reviewed film and one of the biggest blockbusters directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani has completed one year of its release today. Its box office performance and love from the audiences channel the importance of the film among the masses and even after a year of release, it is no less than the most truthful movie ever made.

Upon its release in the cinemas on 5th May 2023, the film was lapped up by audiences all over the globe and became a raging hit. The Kerala Story’s success story at the box office has been unlike any other. Without any major pre-release buzz or heavy-duty promotions, the movie lets the content and the performance speak volumes and pave an impressive way at the ticket window.

The makers triumphed over all the crucial challenges and in the end, the film emerged as a blockbuster by audience support. Several special screening of the film was held including one for the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and also the students of ABVP also kept a screening for the students of JNU.

‘The Kerala Story’ has become a very significant film to educate the audience about what is happening in the world. The film brought to light some of the critical issues humanity is facing.

The much-loved film and the real blockbuster of 2023, not only set the parameters for its theatrical release but also garnered massive love from the audiences on the digital release and swept whooping TRP on the digital release. Besides the box office collections of more than 302 crores, the film’s unfiltered content and the raw truth have shaken the entire nation, and the huge impact of this was seen in several places.

The makers have been lauded by the audiences for presenting the real-life story to the big screens and it arrived as a game changer at the ticket window as it changed the scenario after the release forever and also spread awareness towards the hatred racket. The film recently sparked chatter when a Christian diocese screened the film ‘The Kerala Story’ for teenagers.