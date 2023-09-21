Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled

With just a week left until the global release of ‘The Vaccine War,’ filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi have kicked off the promotional campaign for this captivating cinematic journey. Today, they introduced a crucial character, the iconic Nana Patekar, who is set to deliver one of the most impactful performances in Indian cinema.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri introduced Nana Patekar’s character with immense enthusiasm, writing, “INTRODUCING:

3-time National Award winner Nana Patekar as Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, in one of the most powerful performances of Indian cinema.

7 DAYS TO GO!

#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023.

@nanagpatekar”

Checkout:

INTRODUCING: 3-time National Award winner Nana Patekar as Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, in one of the most powerful performances of Indian cinema. 7 DAYS TO GO!#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September… pic.twitter.com/T6kr1Sjotj — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2023

Nana Patekar, a highly talented actor and three-time National Award winner, has been cast to play the role of Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. This character is expected to bring more depth and authenticity to ‘The Vaccine War’ movie, thereby increasing its impact.

The grand promotional event for ‘The Vaccine War’ in the US, held at the iconic Times Square, was truly spectacular. The presentation featured a captivating flash mob that skillfully blended various dance genres, mesmerizing the multitude of spectators who had gathered to witness this extraordinary spectacle. This event marked the culmination of a series of successful promotions that have captured the public’s imagination. Now, the makers of the movie have moved to India to continue the promotions.

The film ‘The Vaccine War’ will star Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The movie will depict the story of the time when India developed the vaccine during a crisis. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.