Movies | Releases

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's upcoming documentary 'The Vaccine War' has generated excitement among the public ahead of its release. Here's what people are saying!

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Sep,2023 14:22:12
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say! 855847

‘The Vaccine War‘, a film by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, is generating significant buzz among eager audiences ahead of its eagerly awaited release. In a recent development, the film’s creators organized an exclusive private screening, which was attended by several prominent and influential figures, including Nupur Sharma. The unanimous reaction from those who had the privilege of watching the film has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviews painting a promising picture.

With the release date drawing near, ‘The Vaccine War’ is set to mesmerize viewers with its gripping storyline and impactful narration, making it a must-see for those interested in delving into this thought-provoking cinematic journey about the challenging times that India encountered. This is what reviews have to say:

Sanjeev Sanyal writes “Just watched
@vivekagnihotri
‘s #TheVaccineWar – just awesome film. So much was like reliving 2020/21. Fitting tribute to India’s scientists”

Sonal Kalra writes “Watched #TheVaccineWar. Brilliant is the word. Remarkable casting, great acting, especially by
@nanagpatekar
and #PallaviJoshi. It’s not an easy subject to make a mainstream film on, but
@vivekagnihotri
has done it and how.👏🏻”

Bhiku Mhatre writes “People should atleast see my TL before sending such message to boycott #TheVaccineWar .

Bhai, I’m not a Liberal to sell loyalty for some amount of money. Infact, have already plans to watch movie with full family. Will now even give tickets to my driver & his family too.😂😂”

Vivek Pathak writes “Tickets Booked for #TheVaccineWar for the first day!
🤗
@vivekagnihotri

@i_ambuddha

Guys book your ticket on
@bookmyshow
NOW 👍”

A news portal shares “सबसे महत्वपूर्ण फिल्म ‘द वैक्सीन वॉर’ से जुड़ना चाहता था: अनुपम खेर

#TheVaccineWar #AnupamKher”

Rahul Shivshankar writes “Vaccine War directed by
@vivekagnihotri
is an uplifting story celebrating our scientists. About time.
The icing on the cake: Bharat’s vaccine superheroes in the flesh & on stage. All modestly credited the stars for “presenting the complexity of the science lucidly.”

Ajeet bharti writes “
TheVaccineWar is a great movie, story-telling as well as production is unexpectedly awesome. Thank you
@vivekagnihotri
for doing this.

Anupam Singh takes to social media and writes a heartfelt note, Checkout:

Here is what Prateek Singh has to say “This is only for students and those who can’t afford a ticket. So please pass on and help them watch this masterpiece #TheVaccineWar”

Gems of Bollywood writes “Just came back from screening of #TheVaccineWar. A beautiful film every Bharatiya MUST WATCH.

@vivekagnihotri
is a master story-teller who can bring out suspense, tears, excitement and joy even in a science story!

Make sure you take along your kids for this film. It will inspire them to aspire for something big and meaningful. To strive to have science and eliminate non-science from their lives.

Pallavi Joshi is simply brilliant. She will make you cry and laugh at same time in a performance that surpasses all expectations.

This is what film industry should be. This must be the future. True gem.”

The film ‘Vaccine War’ will feature Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. It will tell the story of the crisis India faced when developing the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose 'Bollywood Scam' and Its Impact on 'The Vaccine War' 855652
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose ‘Bollywood Scam’ and Its Impact on ‘The Vaccine War’
Politician Nupur Sharma Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War says, The film is very beautiful, and I enjoyed watching it! 855231
Politician Nupur Sharma Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War says, The film is very beautiful, and I enjoyed watching it!
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War 854664
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War
Countdown to 'The Vaccine War' Release: Pallavi Joshi's Powerful Role Revealed by Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 854320
Countdown to ‘The Vaccine War’ Release: Pallavi Joshi’s Powerful Role Revealed by Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled 853971
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for ‘The Vaccine War’ as Nana Patekar’s Character Unveiled
Auto Draft 853043
“India Can Do It” – an emotional Sudha Murthy says after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s #TheVaccineWar

Latest Stories

Nayakan To Re-release On Kamal Haasan’s Birthday 855836
Nayakan To Re-release On Kamal Haasan’s Birthday
Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots 855839
Mohit Malik’s blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories 855785
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation 855812
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read 855814
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts 855809
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts
Read Latest News