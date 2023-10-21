Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next 'Parva,' a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri made an announcement about his upcoming film titled ‘Parva’ in Bangalore this morning. The film is based on the book ‘Parva’ by S. L. Bhyrappa and will be released in three parts as a big franchise. During the announcement, the film team was present at the event.

While announcing his next project, ‘Parva’, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:

PARVA – AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA.”

Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, “It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making ‘Parva’ into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project.”

Parva, a film by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is an adaptation of the book named ‘Parva’ written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. The story is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, and it is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely regarded as a modern classic and has been highly praised and acclaimed.